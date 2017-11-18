Hariri says he will return to Lebanon to discuss his political position

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Saturday he would return to Beirut in the coming days and indicate his position on the current crisis after meeting President Michel Aoun. Hariri made his announcement during a visit to Paris.

Speaking to reporters in Paris after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron, Hariri said he planned to attend Lebanon’s Independence Day celebrations on November 22.

"With regard to the political situation in Lebanon, I will go to Beirut in the coming days, I will participate in the independence celebrations, and it is there that I will make known my position on these subjects after meeting President Aoun," said Hariri.

The statement came hours after Hariri and his wife arrived in Paris early Saturday following Macron’s invitation to the Lebanese prime minister, who announced his resignation on November 4 during a visit to Saudi Arabia.

His resignation was not accepted by President Aoun following fears in Lebanon that Hairi’s statement was made under duress and that he had been held against his will in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier Saturday, Hariri arrived at the Élysée presidential palace in Paris accompanied by his wife, Lara al-Azm.

Shortly after his arrival in France, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that President Aoun had announced that he had spoken to Hariri over the phone and that he expects him to be back in Beirut by Wednesday to take part in the country's Independence Day celebrations.

Reporting from the Élysée Palace, FRANCE 24’s Catherine Norris-Trent said Hariri had looked relaxed as he met with the French leader, with both his wife and his eldest son – who had flown in from London – by his side.

“His two youngest children weren’t with him on this trip to France, however. It’s believed they’ve stayed behind in Saudi Arabia where they are at school,” she said, adding: “So there will no doubt be speculations to what we can read into that – whether it signifies a return to Saudi Arabia for Hariri even?”

Norris-Trent said that Hariri is widely expected to make a statement following his lunch with Macron and the French first lady.

“Obviously there’s a huge amount of speculation of what has happened to him in the past few weeks. One thing we do know for sure though: the French presidency has confirmed that Hariri will be returning to Lebanon for next Wednesday, November 22.”

Before leaving Riyadh, Hariri dismissed as “rumours” reports about his alleged detention in the kingdom. In a tweet, he insisted his stay in Saudi Arabia was to consult with officials there on the future of Lebanon and its relations with its Arab neighbours.

Hariri announced his resignation November 4 in a broadcast from Saudi Arabia, throwing Lebanon into a serious political crisis.

Aoun refused to accept it, accusing the Saudis of holding him against his will. Many Lebanese saw it as a sign the Sunni kingdom – the prime minister’s chief ally – had decided to drag tiny Lebanon into its feud with the region’s other powerhouse, the predominantly Shiite Iran.

In his televised announcement, Hariri cited Iran and Hezbollah for meddling in Arab countries, particularly Saudi Arabia. He also said he was afraid for his life.

Shortly before he left Riyadh, Saudi Arabia asked its citizens for the second time in less than two weeks to leave Lebanon “as soon as possible” given the “circumstances” there. That raised fears of more punitive actions to come.

Macron said Hariri will be received “with the honours due a prime minister”, even though he has announced his resignation, since Lebanon hasn’t yet recognised it.

Hariri’s family is expected to have lunch at the French presidential palace. Macron said he thinks Hariri intends to return to Lebanon “in the coming days and weeks”.

The Hariris have long-standing ties to France, Lebanon’s one-time colonial ruler.

