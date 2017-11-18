International News 24/7

 

Middle East

Lebanese PM Saad Hariri arrives in France from Saudi Arabia

© Ludovic Marin, AFP file picture | Hariri is due to meet French President Macron in Paris

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-18

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri arrived Saturday in France from Saudi Arabia, where his resignation announcement two weeks ago sparked accusations that he was being held there against his will.

A source close to Hariri confirmed he had landed after flying in overnight from Riyadh, while Lebanese TV station LBCI showed live images of the premier and his wife arriving at their Paris residence.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-11-18

