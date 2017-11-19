International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

President Robert Mugabe emerges from house arrest

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Harassment and hypocrisy in Washington

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Military pressures Robert Mugabe to step down, Macron mediates Lebanon crisis

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

France raises a glass to tourism

Read more

FOCUS

France's newest political party accused of 'old' methods

Read more

#THE 51%

Hear me roar: The growing economic power of older women

Read more

#TECH 24

The future of surgery

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

The tiny parasite threatening your salmon sushi

Read more

ENCORE!

Director Joachim Trier: True horror is a 'lack of self-acceptance'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Food aid stampede turns deadly in Morocco

© AFP File photo

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-19

At least 15 people were killed and five injured Sunday in a crush as food aid was distributed near the coastal tourist town of Essaouira in western Morocco, officials said.

The accident happened in the town of Sidi Boulaalam, around 60 kilometres (35 miles) from Essaouira, the interior ministry said in a statement.

Local media said a "benefactor" had organised the food distribution at a stall in the rural town, which was rapidly "submerged in the crowd" of 800 people, mostly women.

An investigation has begun to "determine the circumstances of the incident" and establish who was responsible, the Moroccan authorities said.

The interior ministry said King Mohammed VI had issued orders to "provide the necessary help and support to the families of the victims and the injured".

He also decided to "personally cover the costs of victims' funerals and burials, and the care of the injured," it said.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-11-19

  • MOROCCO - AFRICA

    MEDays Forum panel looks to spur economic growth by empowering women

    Read more

  • MOROCCO

    Morocco police fire tear gas as protesters defy govt ban

    Read more

  • MOROCCO

    Morocco's king names new government after six-month stand-off

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility