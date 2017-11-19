International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

President Robert Mugabe emerges from house arrest

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Harassment and hypocrisy in Washington

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Military pressures Robert Mugabe to step down, Macron mediates Lebanon crisis

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

France raises a glass to tourism

Read more

FOCUS

France's newest political party accused of 'old' methods

Read more

#THE 51%

Hear me roar: The growing economic power of older women

Read more

#TECH 24

The future of surgery

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

The tiny parasite threatening your salmon sushi

Read more

ENCORE!

Director Joachim Trier: True horror is a 'lack of self-acceptance'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

US nuclear chief says he would refuse illegal launch order

© Alex Wong, Getty Images North America, AFP | Commander of the U.S. Strategic Command Air Force Gen. John Hyten testifies during a hearing before House Armed Services Committee March 8, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-19

The top officer at U.S. Strategic Command said Saturday an order from President Donald Trump or any of his successors to launch nuclear weapons can be refused if that order is determined to be illegal.

Air Force Gen. John Hyten, commander of Strategic Command, told a panel at the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday that he and Trump have had conversations about such a scenario and that he would tell Trump he couldn’t carry out an illegal strike.

“If it’s illegal, guess what’s going to happen. I’m going to say, ‘Mr President, that’s illegal.’ And guess what he’s going to do? He’s going to say, ‘What would be legal?’” Hyten said.

“And we’ll come up with options with a mix of capabilities to respond to whatever the situation is, and that’s the way it works.”

In the event that Trump decided to launch a nuclear attack, Hyten would provide him with strike options that are legal.

The command would control nuclear forces in a war.

The comments come as the threat of nuclear attack from North Korea remains a serious concern and Trump’s critics question his temperament. Trump’s taunting tweets aimed at Pyongyang have sparked concerns primarily among congressional Democrats that he may be inciting a war with North Korea.

During testimony before the Foreign Relations Committee earlier this month, retired Gen. Robert Kehler who served as the head of Strategic Command from January 2011 to November 2013, also said the U.S. armed forces are obligated to follow legal orders, not illegal ones.

Hyten said he’s talked it over with Trump.

“I think some people think we’re stupid. We’re not stupid people. We think about these things a lot. When you have this responsibility how do you not think about it?” he said.

He said he would not obey an illegal order.

“You could go to jail for the rest of your life,” he said.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-11-19

  • SOUTH KOREA

    S. Korea and US agree on need for stronger N. Korea sanctions

    Read more

  • JAPAN

    Japan marks 72 years since atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima

    Read more

  • DIPLOMACY

    More than 120 nations adopt first-ever treaty to ban nuclear weapons at UN

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility