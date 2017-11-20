American cult killer Charles Manson dies at 83

The gory slayings horrified the world and revealed a violent underbelly of a counterculture that preached peace and love.
The killings occurred on successive August nights and terrorized the city of Los Angeles.
Tate, who was nearly nine months pregnant, was found stabbed repeatedly in her Hollywood mansion, along with several of her friends. Other victims included coffee heiress Abigail Folger and celebrity hair stylist Jay Sebring.
The next night a wealthy couple was killed in a similar fashion.
Investigators learned Manson sent a group of disaffected young followers to commit murder as part of a twisted, quasi-religious belief that it would launch a race war.
