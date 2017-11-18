International News 24/7

 

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2017-11-20

Top psychiatrist: Trump's 'mental impairment' poses danger to world

What if you knew a truth about someone that harboured dangers of such magnitude that it could be the key to future human survival? What if that "someone" happened to be the President of the United States? And what if you were told to keep silent about it? In a controversial new book, "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump", Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee and 27 colleagues argue that their "duty to warn" the world about Trump’s mental health overrides any professional gag order.

Dr. Lee speaks to FRANCE 24’s Douglas Herbert about Donald Trump’s state of mind, and why remaining silent just wasn’t an option.

By Douglas HERBERT

