Top Turkish official warns US forces could end up staying in Syria

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Ibrahim Kalin, a special adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discusses several issues regarding Turkey and Syria. He expresses concern that US forces could end up staying in eastern Syria. "There seems to be some consideration to stay there longer", he tells FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman.

Kalin also speaks of the United State’s continued refusal to extradite the Turkish cleric Fetullah Gulen, whom the regime accuses of fomenting the failed July 2016 coup and the "negative impact" this is having on bilateral relations. He claims that the current legal proceedings in the US against Reza Zarrab, a Turkish national accused of violating sanctions against Iran, are “politically motivated.”

On the issue of Syria, Kalin accuses Washington of continuing to arm the Syrian Kurdish group PYD/YPG, a group Turkey considers an offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation and goes on to denounce the secret deal, reported by the BBC, that enabled IS group fighters to flee Raqqa.

"It shows the fallacy of supporting one terrorist group, which is PYD/YPG, against another terrorist group, which is Daech [another name for the Islamic State group]. We've said this all along that you cannot fight one terrorist organisation against another one," he tells FRANCE 24.

By Marc PERELMAN