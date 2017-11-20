International News 24/7

 

THE INTERVIEW

Top Turkish official warns US forces could end up staying in Syria

ENCORE!

Music show: Paradisia, Björk & Robbie Williams

FOCUS

From ecological disaster to small miracle in Mauritania

TALKING EUROPE

Ukraine's deputy PM on Kiev's EU ambitions, corruption and Russian influence

TALKING EUROPE

A journalist murdered: Europe's media freedom under threat

THE INTERVIEW

Top psychiatrist: Trump's 'mental impairment' poses danger to world

BUSINESS DAILY

Hammond teases UK budget with homebuilding, driverless cars

IN THE PAPERS

The 'Blame Game' has begun in Germany

REPORTERS

Exclusive: From Tehran to Najaf, a pilgrimage fraught with danger

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2017-11-20

Top Turkish official warns US forces could end up staying in Syria

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Ibrahim Kalin, a special adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discusses several issues regarding Turkey and Syria. He expresses concern that US forces could end up staying in eastern Syria. "There seems to be some consideration to stay there longer", he tells FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman.

Kalin also speaks of the United State’s continued refusal to extradite the Turkish cleric Fetullah Gulen, whom the regime accuses of fomenting the failed July 2016 coup and the "negative impact" this is having on bilateral relations. He claims that the current legal proceedings in the US against Reza Zarrab, a Turkish national accused of violating sanctions against Iran, are “politically motivated.”

On the issue of Syria, Kalin accuses Washington of continuing to arm the Syrian Kurdish group PYD/YPG, a group Turkey considers an offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation and goes on to denounce the secret deal, reported by the BBC, that enabled IS group fighters to flee Raqqa.

"It shows the fallacy of supporting one terrorist group, which is PYD/YPG, against another terrorist group, which is Daech [another name for the Islamic State group]. We've said this all along that you cannot fight one terrorist organisation against another one," he tells FRANCE 24.

By Marc PERELMAN

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2017-11-18 Americas

Top psychiatrist: Trump's 'mental impairment' poses danger to world

What if you knew a truth about someone that harboured dangers of such magnitude that it could be the key to future human survival? What if that "someone" happened to be the...

2017-11-15 Middle East

'Saudi Arabia is becoming one-man rule', exiled journalist says

In an interview with FRANCE 24, prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi praised the anti-corruption crackdown undertaken by Saudi Arabia, stressing that the royal family had...

2017-11-15 security

Islamic State group changing strategy, French defence minister tells FRANCE 24

In an interview with FRANCE 24, French Defence Minister Florence Parly discussed the fight against terrorism, in Syria and Iraq as well as in Africa, warning that the Islamic...

2017-11-11 Americas

Exclusive: 'The United States wants to intervene militarily in Venezuela'

As president of Venezuela's Constituent Assembly, Delcy Rodriguez is the second-most-important figure in the regime of President Nicolas Maduro. In an interview with FRANCE 24's...

