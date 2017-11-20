International News 24/7

 

Middle East

Iraqi court strikes down Kurdish independence referendum

© Safin Hamed, AFP | An Iraqi Kurd marches with a Kurdish flag in Erbil, the capital of autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, on October 30, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-20

Iraq’s Supreme Federal Court ruled on Monday that a referendum held on Kurdish independence on July 25 was unconstitutional and that the results of the vote were void, a court official told Reuters.

The court is responsible for settling disputes between Iraq’s central government and regions including Kurdistan.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-11-20

