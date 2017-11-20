International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Turkish adviser warns US forces may stay in Syria

Read more

THE DEBATE

Has Merkel still got it ?

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Paradisia, Björk & Robbie Williams

Read more

FOCUS

From ecological disaster to small miracle in Mauritania

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Ukraine's deputy PM on Kiev's EU ambitions, corruption and Russian influence

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

A journalist murdered: Europe's media freedom under threat

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Top psychiatrist: Trump's 'mental impairment' poses danger to world

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Hammond teases UK budget with homebuilding, driverless cars

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

The 'Blame Game' has begun in Germany

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Paris wins right to host EU's banking authority after Brexit

© Alice Dore, AFP | Logo

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-20

The European Union has picked Paris as the new host for its London-based banking authority after Britain leaves the bloc, in a second drawing of lots in just one evening, following three rounds of voting that failed to produce a winner.

Paris tied with Dublin in the third vote and the Estonian chairman of the meeting then picked the winner according to a pre-agreed procedure.

Frankfurt, a leading EU financing centre that is home to the European Central Bank, lost out in the race at an earlier stage.

The European Banking Authority monitors the regulation and supervision of Europe's banking sector. It has a staff of about 180.

Earlier on Monday, a series of EU votes to pick a new site for the European Medicines Agency, also now based in London, also ended in a tie before Amsterdam won in the drawing of lots.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AP)

Date created : 2017-11-20

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility