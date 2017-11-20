International News 24/7

 

Middle East

Video: IS group cornered in Iraq-Syria border region

© FRANCE 24 screengrab

Video by James ANDRE

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-11-20

US-backed Syrian forces are battling the Islamic State group for full control of Albu Kamal in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor. FRANCE 24's special envoys report from the frontline.

Date created : 2017-11-20

  • FRANCE

    In numbers: French jihadist fighters and their families in Iraq and Syria

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    Eastern city Deir el-Zour liberated from IS group, Syrian state media say

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    Syria's Raqqa handed over to local officials and tribal elders

    Read more

