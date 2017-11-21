International News 24/7

 

THE DEBATE

Enslaved in Libya:

ENCORE!

Seal on his new album 'Standards' and why he doesn't like texting

FOCUS

Video: Fate of transgender soldiers in US military remains uncertain

IN THE PAPERS

'The End of German Stability'

IN THE PAPERS

'Bad news for Merkel is bad news for Europe'

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwean MPs set to start impeachment proceedings against Mugabe

BUSINESS DAILY

US government sues to block AT&T-Time Warner merger

MEDIAWATCH

Manson: Murder, mythology and mistaken identity

THE INTERVIEW

Turkish adviser warns US forces may stay in Syria

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-11-21

Seal on his new album 'Standards' and why he doesn't like texting

The multi-million record selling artist Seal speaks to Eve Jackson about his new album "Standards", what he thinks of the sexual misconduct scandals in Hollywood and why he doesn't like texting or shaking hands.

By Eve JACKSON

Archives

2017-11-20 culture

Music show: Paradisia, Björk & Robbie Williams

British trio Paradisia are creating a stir with their ethereal pop that shines a spotlight on their immaculate, heavenly harmonies. Sophie-Rose, Kristy and Anna dropped by the...

2017-11-17 culture

Director Joachim Trier: True horror is a 'lack of self-acceptance'

Filmmaker Joachim Trier tells us why the idea of doing a spooky "family horror" came quite naturally, as his fourth feature "Thelma" is released in French cinemas. Billed as a...

2017-11-16 culture

Arturo Brachetti: The man with a thousand faces

From Batman to Michael Jackson and Madonna and Peter Pan, Arturo Brachetti is the best quick change performer in the world. As his new show "Solo" comes to Paris, the Italian...

2017-11-15 culture

Film show: 'You Were Never Really Here', 'Justice League', 'Wonderstruck'

Film critic Emma Jones speaks to Eve Jackson about the week’s movie releases, including "You Were Never Really Here", "Justice League" and "Wonderstruck".

