Video: Fate of transgender soldiers in US military remains uncertain

In July, US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he was re-instating a ban on transgender people serving in the military. Trump justified his shock decision by citing medical costs and operational readiness. LGBT organisations are outraged and accuse the White House of simply re-institutionalising discrimination. In the meantime, a federal judge has temporarily blocked the new policy from entering into force. Our correspondent reports.
A programme prepared by Yong Chim and Florence Viala.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.