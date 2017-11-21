International News 24/7

 

Enslaved in Libya:

Seal on his new album 'Standards' and why he doesn't like texting

Video: Fate of transgender soldiers in US military remains uncertain

'The End of German Stability'

'Bad news for Merkel is bad news for Europe'

Zimbabwean MPs set to start impeachment proceedings against Mugabe

US government sues to block AT&T-Time Warner merger

Manson: Murder, mythology and mistaken identity

Turkish adviser warns US forces may stay in Syria

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world.

Latest update : 2017-11-21

Video: Fate of transgender soldiers in US military remains uncertain

In July, US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he was re-instating a ban on transgender people serving in the military. Trump justified his shock decision by citing medical costs and operational readiness. LGBT organisations are outraged and accuse the White House of simply re-institutionalising discrimination. In the meantime, a federal judge has temporarily blocked the new policy from entering into force. Our correspondent reports.

A programme prepared by Yong Chim and Florence Viala.

By Gallagher FENWICK

Our guests

Nicolas GACHON

Associate Professor Specialized in American Politics, University of Montpellier 3

Archives

2017-11-20 Africa

From ecological disaster to small miracle in Mauritania

Mauritania is being invaded by typha, a thick type of plant that has sprung up and is growing all over the North African country, destroying other species and even forcing people...

2017-11-17 Emmanuel Macron

France's newest political party accused of 'old' methods

Six months after becoming France's youngest ever president, Emmanuel Macron is facing signs of rebellion and frustration from within his own party. Some 100 members, including...

2017-11-16 Africa

Why Anglophone separatists want independence in Cameroon

Over the past year, dozens of people have died in Cameroon fighting for the independence of an English-speaking area of the country, known as Ambazonia. Now their supporters are...

2017-11-15 Middle East

Middle East: Gaza's armed groups, a sticking point in Fatah-Hamas reconciliation

The process of reconciliation between the two rival Palestinian parties, Fatah and Hamas, is reaching a critical stage. Hamas is soon to hand over control of Gaza to the...

