Robert Mugabe resigns, celebrations erupt in the streets of Harare

Zimbabwe's end of an era

Video: An uncertain fate for US's transgender soldiers

Enslaved in Libya:

Seal on his new album 'Standards' and why he doesn't like texting

'The End of German Stability'

'Bad news for Merkel is bad news for Europe'

Zimbabwean MPs set to start impeachment proceedings against Mugabe

US government sues to block AT&T-Time Warner merger

Middle East

Hariri returns to Lebanon for first time since shock resignation

© Tasos Katopodis, AFP | The former Prime Minister of Lebanon, Saad Hariri

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-11-21

Saad al-Hariri landed in Beirut on Tuesday, his media office said, returning home for the first time since he resigned as Lebanon’s prime minister in a broadcast from Saudi Arabia and plunged his country into political crisis.

The shock announcement of his resignation set off speculation that Hariri had been forced to step down by the Gulf kingdom and was being held there against his will. But he left Saudi Arabia for Paris on Saturday by invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, before traveling on to Beirut by way of Egypt and Cyprus.

Hariri arrived in a private jet from Cyprus on Tuesday night, after meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

Hariri was leading a coalition government with his political opponents in the militant group Hezbollah when he stunned Lebanon by announcing his resignation in a televised statement from Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4. He accused Hezbollah of holding Lebanon hostage and hinted there was a plot against his life.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AP)

Date created : 2017-11-21

