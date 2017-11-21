International News 24/7

 

Middle East

Video: Clearing out Syria's last Islamic State group strongholds

© FRANCE 24 screengrab

Video by James ANDRE , Abdallah MALKAWI

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-11-21

As US-backed Syrian forces battle Islamic State fighters in the group's final strongholds in the country, FRANCE 24's special envoys report from the frontline.

Date created : 2017-11-21

  • EXCLUSIVE

    Video: IS group cornered in Iraq-Syria border region

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    In numbers: French jihadist fighters and their families in Iraq and Syria

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    Eastern city Deir el-Zour liberated from IS group, Syrian state media say

    Read more

