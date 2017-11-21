International News 24/7

 

Zimbabwe’s President Mugabe has resigned after 37 years in power

© Marco Longari, AFP | Car horns blared and cheering crowds raced through the streets of Harare on Tuesday as news spread that President Robert Mugabe, 93, had resigned after 37 years in power.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-11-21

Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe’s president on Tuesday, shortly after parliament began an impeachment process to end his nearly four decades of rule.

The 93-year old clung on for a week after an army takeover and expulsion from his own ruling ZANU-PF party, which also told him to leave power.

Wild celebrations broke out at a joint sitting of parliament when Speaker Jacob Mudenda announced Mugabe’s resignation and suspended the impeachment procedure.

The resignation letter written by Mugabe and read out by Mudenda made no mention of who he was leaving in charge of the country.

"My decision to resign is voluntary on my part and arises from my concern for the welfare of the people of Zimbabwe and my desire for a smooth, non-violent transfer of power," said Mugabe in his letter, sparking cheers and dancing.

The speaker added that he was working on legal issues to make sure a new leader was in place by the end of Wednesday.

The origin of Mugabe’s sudden downfall lies in rivalry between members of Zimbabwe’s ruling elite over who will succeed him, rather than popular protests against his rule.

The army seized power after Mugabe sacked ZANU-PF’s favourite to succeed him, Emmerson Mnangagwa, to smooth a path to the presidency for his wife Grace, 52, known to her critics as “Gucci Grace” for her reputed fondness for luxury shopping.

Who is Robert Mugabe?

Mnangagwa, a former security chief known as The Crocodile, is expected to take over as president.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AP)

Date created : 2017-11-21

