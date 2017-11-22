International News 24/7

 

Latest update : 2017-11-22

Video: Tunisians disillusioned, seven years after revolution

In early October, an overcrowded boat carrying migrants sank off the Tunisian island of Kerkennah, near the city of Sfax. At least 45 people lost their lives. Many of the victims were from the central town of Bir Ali. Our reporters went to meet some of its residents. Seven years after the revolution, amid unemployment and dashed hopes of a better future, many young Tunisians still dream of leaving Bir Ali and reaching Europe - even if it means risking their lives in the process.

A programme prepared by Yong Chim and Florence Viala

By Karim YAHIAOUI , Mohamed FARHAT , Emerald MAXWELL

Our guests

Riccardo FABIANI

Senior Analyst for Middle East and North Africa, Eurasia Group

Archives

2017-11-21 Americas

Video: An uncertain fate for US's transgender soldiers

In July, US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he was re-instating a ban on transgender people serving in the military. Trump justified his shock decision by citing...

2017-11-20 Africa

From ecological disaster to small miracle in Mauritania

Mauritania is being invaded by typha, a thick type of plant that has sprung up and is growing all over the North African country, destroying other species and even forcing people...

2017-11-17 Emmanuel Macron

France's newest political party accused of 'old' methods

Six months after becoming France's youngest ever president, Emmanuel Macron is facing signs of rebellion and frustration from within his own party. Some 100 members, including...

2017-11-16 Africa

Why Anglophone separatists want independence in Cameroon

Over the past year, dozens of people have died in Cameroon fighting for the independence of an English-speaking area of the country, known as Ambazonia. Now their supporters are...

See all the archives

