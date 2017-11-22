Video: Tunisians disillusioned, seven years after revolution

In early October, an overcrowded boat carrying migrants sank off the Tunisian island of Kerkennah, near the city of Sfax. At least 45 people lost their lives. Many of the victims were from the central town of Bir Ali. Our reporters went to meet some of its residents. Seven years after the revolution, amid unemployment and dashed hopes of a better future, many young Tunisians still dream of leaving Bir Ali and reaching Europe - even if it means risking their lives in the process.
A programme prepared by Yong Chim and Florence Viala
