International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Video: Tunisians disillusioned, seven years after revolution

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Indonesia: New orangutan species found in Sumatra

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Meet the 16-year-old behind the hijab emoji

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Battle of the Sexes', 'Jupiter’s Moon', 'Reinventing Marvin'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Robert Mugabe resigns: 'Hip Hip Harare'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

UN tribunal decides fate of Mladic, 'Butcher of the Balkans'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Celebrations erupt in the streets of Harare as Mugabe resigns

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Zimbabwe's end of an era

Read more

FOCUS

Video: An uncertain fate for US's transgender soldiers

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Political and social events from the Middle East, with exclusive reports and interviews. Tuesday at 5.45 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-11-22

Meet the 16-year-old behind the hijab emoji

Rayouf Alhumedhi, a 16-year-old Saudi national, is behind a mini revolution in the emoji world. Last year, she submitted a proposal for a hijab emoji, in order to represent women who wear the Islamic headscarf. Her suggestion was accepted by the tech giant Apple, and finally unveiled last month. The young woman behind this new emoji tells us more about her initiative and talks us through the creative process. She's been dubbed "one of the most influential teenagers of 2017".

But first, we head to eastern Syria, where the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been retaking territory from the Islamic State group. In these mostly Arab villages, the SDF is seen as a Kurdish force and it’s difficult to build trust among residents. FRANCE 24's James Andre and Abdallah Malkawi bring us an exclusive report from the ground.

Meanwhile, in Egypt, construction is under way for a new financial and administrative capital. On the agenda are futuristic skyscrapers, an international airport, a large government quarter and universities. But many fear this ambitious project may be putting the country's resources to the test. Nadia Blétry, Claire Williot and Eric de Lavarène report.

Finally, in Yemen, the impoverished country's honey industry - one of its prized exports - has been hit hard by the ongoing civil war. Catherine Clifford tells us more.

By Jeanne LAVENANT , Sonia BARITELLO , Sanam SHANTYAEI , Tamara PAVAN

Archives

2017-11-14 refugees

Charity or business? When big companies provide jobs for Syrian refugees

Some 650,000 Syrian refugees are living in Jordan, where up until last year, they were denied the right to work for a living. But now, from NGOs to the private sector, hundreds...

Read more

2017-11-07 Middle East

Building peace in the Middle East through social and economic projects

We're joined in the studio by Huda Abuarqoub, who's the regional director of the Alliance for Middle East Peace. It works with a network of some 110 organisations that promote...

Read more

2017-10-31 Middle East

Amrou Al-Kadhi: The Iraqi-British drag performer making waves

Until the age of 11, Amrou Al-Kadhi was an Iraqi living in the UAE and Bahrain - immersed in religion, Arab morality and an obligation to "keep up appearances". It was a...

Read more

2017-10-24 Jordan

Dana Soumbouloglou: One woman's bodybuilding dream in Jordan

Bulging muscles and glistening sweat can be desirable traits in a man. But in a woman, they tend to spark a little more debate, especially in deeply conservative societies in the...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility