International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

'I got the power': Womanspreading takes hold of social media (and maybe 2018)

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

What a story! France investigating Russian billionaire senator over tax fraud

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

US retailers gear up for post-Thanksgiving splurge

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Stars join campaign to #FreeCyntoiaBrown

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Mnangagwa to be sworn in as Zimbabwe's president on Friday

Read more

THE DEBATE

Hard bargaining: Lebanon prime minister returns and suspends resignation

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Keepers of the flame: Native American communities seeking to protect their cultural legacy

Read more

FOCUS

Tunisians disillusioned, seven years after revolution

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Indonesia: New orangutan species found in Sumatra

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

Myanmar and Bangladesh sign deal to return Rohingya refugees

© Dominique Faget, AFP | This photo taken on September 22, 2017 shows children lining up for relief supplies at the Kutupalong refugee camp for Rohingya who have fled to Bangladesh to escape violence in Myanmar.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-23

Myanmar and Bangladesh signed a deal on Thursday paving the way for the possible repatriation of Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in Rakhine state, officials said, as global pressure mounts over the refugee crisis.

More than 620,000 Rohingya have poured into Bangladesh since August, running from a Myanmar military crackdown that Washington said this week clearly constitutes "ethnic cleansing".

After weeks of tussling over the terms of repatriation, the two sides inked a deal in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw on Thursday following talks between Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Dhaka's Foreign Minister A.H. Mahmood Ali.

"Myanmar and Bangladesh signed a memorandum of understanding today," Myint Kyaing, the permanent secretary of Myanmar's Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population, confirmed to AFP.

He said he was unauthorised to provide more details.

Myanmar government spokesman Zaw Htay also tweeted that an "agreement on repatriation" had been signed, though he could not be reached by phone for further comment.

In brief remarks to the press, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Ali said: "This is a primary step. (They) will take back (Rohingya). Now we have to start working."

But the scope of the repatriation -- such as how many Rohingya will be allowed back -- and the timeline remain unclear.

Rights groups have raised concerns about the process, including where the minority will be resettled after hundreds of their villages were razed, and how their safety will be ensured in a country where anti-Muslim sentiment is surging.

The signing of the deal came ahead of a highly-anticipated visit to both nations from Pope Francis, who has been outspoken about his sympathy for the plight of the Rohingya.

Video: The Rohingya children separated from their parents

The stateless Rohingya have been the target of communal violence and vicious anti-Muslim sentiment in mainly Buddhist Myanmar for years.

They have also been systematically oppressed by the government, which stripped the minority of citizenship and severely restricts their movement, as well as their access to basic services.

The latest unrest erupted after Rohingya rebels attacked police posts on August 25.

The army backlash rained violence across northern Rakhine, with refugees recounting nightmarish scenes of soldiers and Buddhist mobs slaughtering villagers and burning down entire communities.

The military denies all allegations but has restricted access to the conflict zone.

Suu Kyi's government has blocked visas for a UN-fact finding mission tasked with probing accusations of military abuse.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-11-23

  • BURMA

    Rohingya children facing 'hell on earth' after fleeing Burma, says UNICEF

    Read more

  • BURMA

    Rohingya exodus from Burma tops 500,000

    Read more

  • BURMA

    UN chief urges Burma to end 'nightmare' for Rohingyas

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility