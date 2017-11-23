Russian billionaire senator charged with tax fraud in france

Russian billionaire senator Suleyman Kerimov was charged Wednesday with tax fraud in Nice and released under strict conditions, a state prosecutor said.
Kerimov, whose detention upon arrival at the airport in the French Riviera resort on Monday night provoked anger in Moscow, must hand over his passport and post bail of five million euros. He also faces restrictions on his movement, prosecutor Jean-Michel Pretre said.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.