Stars join call to #FreeCyntoiaBrown

EYE ON AFRICA

Emmerson Mnangagwa to be sworn in as President on Friday

THE DEBATE

Hard bargaining: Lebanon prime minister returns and suspends resignation

THE INTERVIEW

Keepers of the flame: Native American communities seeking to protect their cultural legacy

FOCUS

Tunisians disillusioned, seven years after revolution

ACCESS ASIA

Indonesia: New orangutan species found in Sumatra

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Meet the 16-year-old behind the hijab emoji

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Battle of the Sexes', 'Jupiter's Moon', 'Reinventing Marvin'

IN THE PAPERS

Robert Mugabe resigns: 'Hip Hip Harare'

Russian billionaire senator charged with tax fraud in france

© Sergei Rasulov Jr / Newsteam / AFP (file photo) | Russian billionaire senator Suleyman Kerimov.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-23

Russian billionaire senator Suleyman Kerimov was charged Wednesday with tax fraud in Nice and released under strict conditions, a state prosecutor said.

Kerimov, whose detention upon arrival at the airport in the French Riviera resort on Monday night provoked anger in Moscow, must hand over his passport and post bail of five million euros. He also faces restrictions on his movement, prosecutor Jean-Michel Pretre said.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-11-23

