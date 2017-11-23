International News 24/7

 

Middle East

Video: Thousands of refugees in Syria targeted by IS group

© FRANCE 24 screen grab

Video by James ANDRE

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-11-23

FRANCE 24 reports from Syria’s north eastern Deir ez-Zor, where the fighting against the Islamic State group has left thousands displaced. These refugees have become the target of militant fighters, who themselves are fleeing defeat.

Date created : 2017-11-23

  • SYRIA

    Assad’s government welcomes Russian-backed Syria peace summit

    Read more

  • EXCLUSIVE

    Video: Clearing out Syria's last Islamic State group strongholds

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    Eastern city Deir el-Zour liberated from IS group, Syrian state media say

    Read more

