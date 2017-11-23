International News 24/7

 

Africa

Video: 'Free and fair elections, that is our mantra'

© FRANCE 24 screen grab

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-11-23

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Zimbabwe's main opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, speaks of the political situation in his country following the resignation of Robert Mugabe.

Date created : 2017-11-23

