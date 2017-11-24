International News 24/7

 

A tiger in Paris

French women speak out about sexual harassment, but what happens next?

Zimbabwe: Emmerson Mnangagwa pledges to revive failing economy

Video: FRANCE 24 meets foreigners fighting with Kurds in Syria

Energy Observer: The world's first hydrogen-powered boat

The best winter exhibitions

Shortage of male heirs leads many Japanese families to adopt adult men

Death of an icon: Remembering fashion designer Azzedine Alaïa

Black Friday deals: Are they really worth it?

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-11-24

French women speak out about sexual harassment, but what happens next?

Recent weeks have seen a wave of revelations about sexual harassment, from Hollywood to Paris and beyond. The #MeToo campaign has become a global rallying cry, including here in France. One month ago, tens of thousands of women across France went public with their stories of harassment at home, at work and in the streets. It sparked a national dialogue and calls for new legislation to better address the issue. Our reporters met some of the victims to ask if the dialogue has led to change.

A programme prepared by Yong Chim and Florence Viala

By Julien CHEHIDA , Gary SCHIMMEL BAUER , Thameen KHEETAN , Erin OGUNKEYE

2017-11-24 Middle East

Video: FRANCE 24 meets foreigners fighting with Kurds in Syria

In Syria, hundreds of young Westerners have joined the YPG (Peoples' Protection Units), a Marxist-leaning Kurdish force which is fighting the Islamic State group in the...

2017-11-23 Asia-pacific

Could Pakistan be your next holiday destination?

With its image tarnished by years of repeated terrorist attacks, Pakistan doesn't figure on many people's lists of dream holiday destinations. But that could soon change....

2017-11-22 Africa

Tunisians disillusioned, seven years after revolution

In early October, an overcrowded boat carrying migrants sank off the Tunisian island of Kerkennah, near the city of Sfax. At least 45 people lost their lives. Many of the victims...

2017-11-21 Americas

Video: An uncertain fate for US's transgender soldiers

In July, US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he was re-instating a ban on transgender people serving in the military. Trump justified his shock decision by citing...

