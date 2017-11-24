Live: Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as president of Zimbabwe

Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in as Zimbabwe's new president on Friday, bringing the final curtain down on the 37-year rule of Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa, 75, took the oath of office at the national sports stadium on the outskirts of Harare before thousands of supporters, dignitaries and foreign diplomats.

He succeeds the 93-year-old Mugabe, who resigned on Tuesday under immense pressure from the military, the ruling party and the people amid fears his wife was trying to take power.

Mnangagwa was Mugabe's longtime ally before his firing earlier this month. He will serve until the end of the presidential term next year. An election date has not yet been set.

