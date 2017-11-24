International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FASHION

Death of an icon: Remembering fashion designer Azzedine Alaïa

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Black Friday deals: Are they really worth it?

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Is Trump slamming door on Muslims' American Dream?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Did Grace Mugabe's rise cause her husband’s downfall?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'When it comes to violence against women, the time to act is now'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Mnangagwa to be sworn in as Zimbabwe's president on Friday

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

The refugees of Manus Island

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe's Tsvangirai says he hasn't been asked to be part of new government

Read more

THE DEBATE

Palestinian reconciliation: Will Fatah, Hamas agreement succeed?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Three UN peacekeepers, one Malian soldier killed in Mali attack

© Souleymane Ag Anara, AFP | A German soldier with the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) walks past a Nigerian armored vehicle in Fafa, northeastern Mali, on April 26, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-24

Three United Nations peacekeepers and one Malian soldier were killed and several others were wounded on Friday in an attack by unidentified assailants in northeastern Mali, the UN mission there said.

The mission (MINUSMA) said the soldiers came under fire during a joint operation in the Menaka region near Mali’s border with Niger where raids by jihadist groups, some with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State, have spiked over the last year.

“I condemn in the strongest terms this attack that has once again befallen the MINUSMA force as well as the (Malian army),” U.N. mission head Mahamat Saleh Annadif said in a statement.

The mission did not specify the nationalities of the soldiers.

Jihadist groups have exploited the porous borders between Mali and neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso to expand their range of operations, alarming Western powers who fear the growing influence of Islamist radicalism in the region.

A 2013 French-led military intervention drove back militants who had seized control of Mali’s desert north a year earlier, but they have regrouped and now launch regular attacks against Malian soldiers, U.N. peacekeepers and civilians.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-11-24

  • AFRICA

    Exclusive: Five-nation 'G5 Sahel' force launches operations in Mali

    Read more

  • USA

    US pledges $60 million to Sahel counter-terrorism force

    Read more

  • MALI

    Blast kills UN peacekeepers from Chad in northern Mali

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility