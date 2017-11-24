International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

Did Grace Mugabe's rise cause her husband’s downfall?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'When it comes to violence against women, the time to act is now'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Mnangagwa to be sworn in as Zimbabwe's president on Friday

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

The refugees of Manus Island

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe's Tsvangirai says he hasn't been asked to be part of new government

Read more

THE DEBATE

Palestinian reconciliation: Will Fatah, Hamas agreement succeed?

Read more

FOCUS

Could Pakistan be your next holiday destination?

Read more

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

Defeated presidential candidate Fillon bids farewell to French politics

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Charles Manson: Murderer and cult leader dies after 47 years in prison

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

South African court more than doubles 'shockingly lenient' Pistorius sentence

© Mujahid Safodien, AFP | Oscar Pistorius arrives at South Africa’s Pretoria High court for a bail hearing on December 8, 2015.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-11-24

South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal increased Oscar Pistorius’ murder sentence on Friday to 13 years and five months after the state argued that his original sentence of six years was “shockingly lenient”.

Pistorius was imprisoned in July last year after being found guilty on appeal of murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day 2013 in a case that attracted worldwide interest.

The athlete was not in court for Friday’s ruling where the judge handed down the minimum 15-year sentence prescribed for murder in South Africa, and subtracted the time Pistorius had already served.

“The sentence imposed... in respect of murder is set aside and substituted with the following: the respondent is sentenced to imprisonment for a period of 13 years and five months,” the judge said, reading out the court’s decision.

The athlete was originally convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to five years in jail. That conviction was raised to murder by the Supreme Court in December 2015 and his sentence was increased to six years by trial judge Thokozile Masipa.

Steenkamp’s family welcomed Friday's increased sentence and said it showed that justice could prevail in South Africa.

“This is an emotional thing for them. They just feel that their trust in the justice system has been confirmed this morning,” Tania Koen, a spokeswoman for the Steenkamp family, told Reuters.

Rights groups in a country beset by high levels of violent crime against women say Pistorius received preferential treatment compared to non-whites and those without his wealth or international celebrity status.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-11-24

  • SOUTH AFRICA

    Pistorius jailed for six years over murder of Reeva Steenkamp

    Read more

  • SOUTH AFRICA

    South African court rejects Pistorius appeal bid

    Read more

  • SOUTH AFRICA

    South African court changes Oscar Pistorius verdict to murder

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility