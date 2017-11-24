International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

#TECH 24

Energy Observer: The world's first hydrogen-powered boat

Read more

FOCUS

French women speak out about sexual harassment, but what happens next?

Read more

ENCORE!

The best winter exhibitions

Read more

#THE 51%

Shortage of male heirs leads many Japanese families to adopt adult men

Read more

FASHION

Death of an icon: Remembering fashion designer Azzedine Alaïa

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Black Friday deals: Are they really worth it?

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Is Trump slamming door on Muslims' American Dream?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Did Grace Mugabe's rise cause her husband’s downfall?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'When it comes to violence against women, the time to act is now'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
#TECH 24

We explore the digital revolution and check out the latest technological trends. Every Saturday at 2.15 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-11-24

Energy Observer: The world's first hydrogen-powered boat

Welcome aboard Energy Observer! This former racing catamaran powered by hydrogen is on a seven-year voyage around the world and is now sailing along the French Riviera. It's a great opportunity for the Tech 24 team to ask this question: will the most common molecule in the universe, hydrogen, prove to be the fuel of the future, powering our cars, homes and offices?

By Julia SIEGER

Follow us

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2017-11-17 technology

The future of surgery

From augmented reality to 3D imagery and advanced robotics, in this edition we tell you how surgeons are using technology to help them prepare and carry out a procedure. We speak...

Read more

2017-11-10 technology

Redefining the big 'K': Scientists change rules measuring weight of kilogram

It may sound like a joke, but the kilogram is believed to have lost weight! Defined by a metal cylinder kept in a highly secured vault in Paris, scientists have now decided to...

Read more

2017-10-27 technology

Empowering displaced people with technology

With more than 65 million displaced people worldwide, the tech community is coming together to find solutions for those in need. In this edition, we speak to the CEO of...

Read more

2017-10-27 technology

The battle to host Amazon's 'HQ2'

Amazon has received 238 proposals from cities vying to host its second headquarters. From sending cactuses to Jeff Bezos to lighting up skyscrapers in "Amazon" orange, North...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility