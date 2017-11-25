Thousands of women took to the streets Saturday in Paris to protest against sexual harassment and assault as President Emmanuel Macron pledged to make gender equality a major cause of his five-year mandate.

“Liberty, Equality, Sorority”, “Yesterday’s Victims, Tomorrow Heroes”, “We Won’t Remain Silent”, read some of the banners held by protesters, who were predominantly women.

Saturday’s march was the biggest feminist protest in Paris since millions of women across the world shared their experience of sexual abuse on social networks under the hashtag #MeToo.

Protesters reacted with caution to measures unveiled a few hours before by President Macron. Measures announced include educating secondary school children about pornography and simplifying the system for rape and assault victims to go to the police. Macron also mentioned making gender-based insults an offence in order to combat harassment in the street.

“Macron’s idea to make gender-based insults punishable by law is good but I’m wondering about how it is going to be implemented”, said Rozenn André, a 34-year-old comedian. “If a woman is alone, if there is no police officer around, if the person harassing you is very subtle…It’s going to be difficult to enforce”.

In pictures: women march in Paris against sexual violence Several French feminist organisations called for a mass street protest on Saturday to demand gender equality in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal. Photo Mehdi Chebil

This protester wears a black banner denouncing sexual assaults in France: "230 rapes per day, 6000 complaints in 2016". Photo Mehdi Chebil

Liselotte came dressed as Marianne, a symbol of the French republic. The 25-year-old woman said she suffered sexual harassment at her job, in the catering industry, as well as groping on public transport. Photo Mehdi Chebil

Thousands of women took part in Saturday's protest. Photo Mehdi Chebil

Liliane, a 57-year-old nurse, suffered from conjugal violence about 30 years ago. She said that it was time for women to break their silence on conjugal violence. Photo Mehdi Chebil

Loic (centre) marched with a banner in favour of women's right to access free abortion. The 33-year-old high-school teacher said "popular resistance" was needed to ensure equality between men and women. Photo Mehdi Chebil

Femen activists made a short appearance at the beginning of the protest, going topless to call for “female revenge”. Photo Mehdi Chebil

Rozenn came to the protest with a banner reading "wolf-whistling is not a compliment". The 34-year-old comedian said that Macron's proposal of making sexual insults an offence was a good idea - but a difficult one to enforce. Photo Mehdi Chebil

Heloise (centre) said that in court, abusers should be the ones having to prove that sex was consensual - an exact opposite of the current situation where victims need to prove that they were abused. Photo Mehdi Chebil

Some protesters read the stories of sexual assault victims. Photo Mehdi Chebil

Several women marched with banners reading the names of recent sexual assault victims. Photo Mehdi Chebil

The protest against sexual assaults came as Macron unveiled measures aimed at educating the public and schoolchildren about sexism and violence against women. Photo Mehdi Chebil























With AP, AFP

Date created : 2017-11-25