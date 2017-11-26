International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Condemning migrant slave auctions is ‘not enough’, says Ivory Coast’s Ouattara

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

A tiger in Paris

Read more

FOCUS

French women speak out about sexual harassment, but what happens next?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe: Emmerson Mnangagwa pledges to revive failing economy

Read more

FOCUS

Video: FRANCE 24 meets foreigners fighting with Kurds in Syria

Read more

#TECH 24

Energy Observer: The world's first hydrogen-powered boat

Read more

ENCORE!

The best winter exhibitions

Read more

#THE 51%

Shortage of male heirs leads many Japanese families to adopt adult men

Read more

FASHION

Death of an icon: Remembering fashion designer Azzedine Alaïa

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

France win 10th Davis Cup tennis title after beating Belgium

© Philippe Huguen, AFP | France's captain Yannick Noah (C) celebrates Lucas Pouille (L) after he won his singles rubber 5 match against Belgium's Steve Darcis on November 26, 2017

Video by Simon HARDING

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-26

France won their 10th Davis Cup title when Lucas Pouille crushed Steve Darcis 6-3 6-1 6-0 to give the hosts a 3-2 victory in the final against Belgium on Sunday.

Pouille was never threatened in the decisive rubber after David Goffin had given Belgium both their points with impressive displays in the singles.

Les Bleus, however, had more strength in depth, winning a singles match through Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Friday and Saturday’s doubles with Richard Gasquet and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

It is their first title since they beat Australia away in 2001 before three defeats in the final in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

(REUTERS)

 

Date created : 2017-11-26

  • FRANCE

    France beats Serbia to reach Davis Cup tennis final

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France take 2-1 lead in Davis Cup semi-final

    Read more

  • SPORT

    France knocks out Britain in Davis Cup, advances to semi-finals

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility