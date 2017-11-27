International News 24/7

 

Europe

EU backs renewal of controversial weedkiller glyphosate for five years

© John Thys, AFP | Members of Avaaz civic organization dress as crop-sprayers on May 18, 2016 at the Schuman roundabout in Brussels, in protest at the European Commissions' plans to relicense the controversial weed-killer glyphosate.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-11-27

European Union member states on Monday renewed the licence for the controversial weedkiller glyphosate for five more years, in a surprise decision to break a months-long stalemate.

Representatives from 18 of the 28 members states voted in favour of the European Commission's proposal for a five-year renewal, with nine against and one abstained, the commission said in a statement.

Since its introduction in the United States in 1974 by pesticides and seed maker Monsanto as Roundup, the use of glyphosate has soared across the globe.

It is sprayed on food crops but also used widely outside of agriculture, such as on public lawns and in forestry.

Divisions over the weedkiller within the EU have dragged on since June 2016, when its previous 15-year licence expired and an 18-month extension was granted.

The European Commission had originally recommended approving the herbicide's use for another decade.

However, faced with an uproar over the alleged dangers of glyphosate use, experts balked last month at a renewal and the commission then proposed reducing the timeframe from 10 years to five years.

'Probably carcinogenic'

Environmental campaigners Greenpeace and other critics are calling for an outright ban of glyphosate in Europe.

"They (the commission) complain there is too much responsibility on their shoulders and that European governments are hiding behind them," Franziska Achterberg, from Greenpeace Europe, told AFP.

"They can't have their cake and eat it. They don't want to be blamed for decisions that are unpopular. But at the same time they're not ready to listen to people's concerns."

Activists point to a 2015 study by the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer that concluded it was "probably carcinogenic".  

But the European Food Safety Authority and the European Chemicals Agency both say glyphosate is unlikely to cause cancer in humans, in line with a 2016 review carried out by WHO experts and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.  

Monsanto insists glyphosate meets the standards required to renew its European licence.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-11-27

  • EU

    France to vote against EU licence extension for herbicide glyphosate

    Read more

  • EU

    EU postpones vote on weedkiller glyphosate as dispute over safety rages

    Read more

  • EUROPE

    EU fails to agree licence renewal for controversial glyphosate weedkiller

    Read more

