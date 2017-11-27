Why grown men are being adopted in Japan

Last year, Japan registered its lowest birthrate on record. Declining fertility, matched with an aging population, is reducing the size of the country’s labour force and leaving some people at a loss as to who to pass on their family businesses to. In Japan, inheriting companies is steeped in such a solid tradition that many are now adopting grown men to take over their businesses. This phenomenon, called mukoyoushi, has made Japan the country with the highest adoption rate in the world.
A program prepared by Yong Chim and Florence Viala
