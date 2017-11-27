International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Condemning migrant slave auctions is ‘not enough’, says Ivory Coast’s Ouattara

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

A tiger in Paris

Read more

FOCUS

French women speak out about sexual harassment, but what happens next?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe: Emmerson Mnangagwa pledges to revive failing economy

Read more

FOCUS

Video: FRANCE 24 meets foreigners fighting with Kurds in Syria

Read more

#TECH 24

Energy Observer: The world's first hydrogen-powered boat

Read more

ENCORE!

The best winter exhibitions

Read more

#THE 51%

Shortage of male heirs leads many Japanese families to adopt adult men

Read more

FASHION

Death of an icon: Remembering fashion designer Azzedine Alaïa

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Teachers to strike at 500 French schools abroad over 'scandalous' cuts

© Niklas Halle’n, AFP | The Lycée Français Charles de Gaulle in London on May 7, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-27

France's biggest secondary teachers' union has called for strikes on Monday at 500 French schools in foreign countries in protest at planned cuts to budgets and staffing.

The SNES-FSU union is demanding the government row back on the "scandalous" cut to schools' funding in its revised 2017 budget, saying 500 teaching jobs are on the line.

The union estimated the cuts at 33 million euros ($39 million) and said the funds allocated in the 2018 budget also fall short of their needs.

France runs 492 schools in 137 countries beyond its borders. They cater for around 350,000 students -- 40 percent French, many of them children of expatriates, and 60 percent foreign.

The lycées, or high schools, are particularly seen as a key part of France's soft power, on a par with Alliance Francaise, the country's global network of cultural centres.

The strike aims to coincide with a meeting of the state agency in charge of the schools to discuss next year's budget.

The agency falls under the responsibility of the foreign ministry, which declined to comment on the call for teachers to walk off the job.

President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government is on a drive to cut spending and bring France's budget deficit within EU limits.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-11-27

  • FRANCE

    Revolutionary youths: why French students protest like no other

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French students rank last in EU for maths, study finds

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Paris sparks controversy with recall of ‘shocking’ dictionary on the body

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility