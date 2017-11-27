International News 24/7

 

Middle East

Video: What happens once the IS group is defeated in Syria?

© Stringer, AFP | A general view shows damaged buildings in the eastern Syrian city of Deir Ezzor on November 4, 2017.

Video by James ANDRE

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-11-27

The defeat of the Islamic State group in Syria could increase tensions between forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces, says FRANCE 24 reporter James André.

James André, who has just returned from an assignment in Syria, describes a “race” between the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces and the Russian-backed Syrian government forces along the Euphrates River to take the city of Albu Kamal.

“Albu Kamal is very strategic because it is on the border with Iraq and whoever controls this city controls everything that goes between Iraq and Syria along that road”, says James André. “The Americans wanted to install a base in Albu Kamal in order to have a foothold there and to control what was going there but it appears that it’s not going to happen now because the city was taken by regime forces”.

As the Islamic State (IS) organisation is losing most of the territories it held in Syria and Iraq, James André expects tensions to rise between the Syrian military and its Kurdish rivals.

“Once [the IS group] disappears, the Syrian Democratic Forces will be facing the government forces. And who knows what‘s going to happen at that moment, especially that there are some Arab militias who are not happy with the situation”, adds James André.

“It’s going to be very complicated.”

Watch James André’s analysis of the Syrian conflict by clicking on the video player above this text.

Date created : 2017-11-27

