Encore! in the Palestinian Territories: Hope and resistance through culture: Part 1

This is a region few travellers visit. For a century it’s been the centre of tension and a land fought over. But this tiny area packs in more historical, religious and cultural heritage than perhaps anywhere else in the world. Joins us on tour of the Palestinian cities of Bethlehem and Ramallah, as we discover an art scene full of hope and resistance.
Eve Jackson visits Ramallah to find out how culture exists under occupation.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.