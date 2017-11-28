International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Encore! in the Palestinian Territories: Hope and resistance through culture: Part 1

Read more

FOCUS

Recycling West’s used phones for sake of environment

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Macron in Burkina Faso: Just another condescending lesson for Africa?

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe’s president

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Biracial, American and a divorcee: Will Meghan Markle modernise the British royals?

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Girls in Hawaii, U2 and Miguel

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Société Générale to cut 900 more jobs as it closes branches across France

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Meghan Markle: An unconventional royal bride

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe declares Mugabe's birthday a public holiday

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
ENCORE!

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-11-28

Encore! in the Palestinian Territories: Hope and resistance through culture: Part 1

This is a region few travellers visit. For a century it’s been the centre of tension and a land fought over. But this tiny area packs in more historical, religious and cultural heritage than perhaps anywhere else in the world. Joins us on tour of the Palestinian cities of Bethlehem and Ramallah, as we discover an art scene full of hope and resistance.

Eve Jackson visits Ramallah to find out how culture exists under occupation.

By Eve JACKSON , Marion CHAVAL

Follow us
Archives

2017-11-27 music

Music show: Girls in Hawaii, U2 and Miguel

Girls in Hawaii aren't girls, nor are they from Hawaii. But the Belgian band’s melancholic indie-pop takes listeners on a journey. This week, it's brought them to Paris, where...

Read more

2017-11-24 culture

The best winter exhibitions

From the Palace of Versailles' winter wonderland of contemporary art to an exhibition showing us the people who came before the Incas and a museum examining whether Christians,...

Read more

2017-11-23 culture

Eastwood & Gainsbourg: Can the children of geniuses step out from their famous shadows?

Kyle Eastwood and Charlotte Gainsbourg talk about their new albums and what it means to be the children of legends. Also on the programme, Taylor Swift's record-breaking album...

Read more

2017-11-22 culture

Film show: 'Battle of the Sexes', 'Jupiter’s Moon', 'Reinventing Marvin'

Critic Lisa Nesselson speaks to Eve Jackson about "Battle of the Sexes", starring Emma Stone, which focuses on one of the most watched televised sports events of all time. They...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility