Live: Macron participates in ‘unfiltered’ conversation with students in Burkina Faso

© Philippe Wojazer, Pool, AFP | French President Emmanuel Macron (L) is welcomed by Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore (R) at Ouagadougou airport, November 27, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-11-28

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses students at the University of Ougadougou Tuesday during his visit to Burkina Faso. Watch FRANCE 24’s live coverage of the speech followed by a question and answer session.

Date created : 2017-11-28

  • France

    Macron’s Africa tour: security, business and new French-African ties?

    Read more

  • FRENCH GUIANA

    'I'm not Father Christmas', Macron tells restive French Guiana

    Read more

  • FRANCE - AFRICA

    France’s Macron sets up advisory body to help shape Africa policy

    Read more

