North Korea fires ballistic missile, according to South Korean military

North Korea fired one ballistic missile from Pyongsong, a city in South Pyongan Province, at around 1817 GMT over the sea between South Korea and Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday.

South Korea and the United States are currently analysing what type of missile North Korea was fired, the military said in a text.

Minutes after the North fired the missile, South Korea’s military conducted a missile-firing test in response to the provocation, the South Korean military added.

The Pentagon on Tuesday also confirmed the reports, saying it had detected a “probable” missile launch from North Korea.

“We detected a probable missile launch from North Korea. We are in the process of assessing the situation and will provide additional details when available,” Pentagon spokesman Colonel Robert Manning told reporters.

He said the probable launch was detected at 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT).

Two authoritative U.S. government sources said earlier that U.S. government experts believed North Korea could conduct a new missile test within days, in what would be its first launch since it fired a missile over Japan in mid-September.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-11-28