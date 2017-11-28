International News 24/7

 

North Korea fires ballistic missile, according to South Korean military

© STR, KCNA VIA, KNS, AFP | This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un inspecting a launching drill

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-28

North Korea fired one ballistic missile from Pyongsong, a city in South Pyongan Province, at around 1817 GMT over the sea between South Korea and Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday.

South Korea and the United States are currently analysing what type of missile North Korea was fired, the military said in a text.

Minutes after the North fired the missile, South Korea’s military conducted a missile-firing test in response to the provocation, the South Korean military added.

The Pentagon on Tuesday also confirmed the reports, saying it had detected a “probable” missile launch from North Korea.

“We detected a probable missile launch from North Korea. We are in the process of assessing the situation and will provide additional details when available,” Pentagon spokesman Colonel Robert Manning told reporters.

He said the probable launch was detected at 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT).

Two authoritative U.S. government sources said earlier that U.S. government experts believed North Korea could conduct a new missile test within days, in what would be its first launch since it fired a missile over Japan in mid-September.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-11-28

  • NORTH KOREA-JAPAN

    North Korea fires missile over Japan in furthest-ever flight

    Read more

  • NORTH KOREA

    'Natural' quake detected near N. Korea nuclear site

    Read more

  • USA - NORTH KOREA

    Trump declares North Korea a 'state sponsor of terror'

    Read more

