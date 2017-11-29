International News 24/7

 

'Lost in Lebanon': Scott sisters tackle Syrian refugee crisis

After Mugabe, Zimbabweans hopeful about future

Film show: ‘The Promise’, ‘La Villa’ and ‘12 Days’

Finally, Grammys (not) so white: Urban music dominates nominations

Kenyatta sworn in as Kenya's president amid deadly clashes

France’s Macron in Africa: A fresh start?

Bitcoin value surpasses $10,000

Macron and Africa: French president touts new relationship with former colonies

Encore! in the Palestinian Territories: Resistance through culture: Part 1

Africa

Live: FRANCE 24 exclusive interview with Macron

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-11-29

Watch French President Emmanuel Macron’s exclusive interview Wednesday with FRANCE 24 from Ivory Coast, where he is attending the 2017 African Union - European Union (AU-EU) summit.

Date created : 2017-11-29

  MACRON

    Macron: 'I am from a generation that doesn't tell Africans what to do'

    Read more

  France

    Macron’s Africa tour: security, business and new French-African ties?

    Read more

  FRANCE - AFRICA

    France’s Macron sets up advisory body to help shape Africa policy

    Read more

