'Lost in Lebanon': Scott sisters tackle Syrian refugee crisis

After Mugabe, Zimbabweans hopeful about future

Film show: ‘The Promise’, ‘La Villa’ and ‘12 Days’

Finally, Grammys (not) so white: Urban music dominates nominations

Kenyatta sworn in as Kenya's president amid deadly clashes

France’s Macron in Africa: A fresh start?

Bitcoin value surpasses $10,000

Macron and Africa: French president touts new relationship with former colonies

Encore! in the Palestinian Territories: Resistance through culture: Part 1

USA

Longtime 'Today' show host Matt Lauer fired for sexual misconduct

© AFP file photo of Matt Lauer.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-29

NBC News says longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer has been fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior."

Lauer's co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's "Today" show.

Guthrie read a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, stating that the company has received a detailed complaint from a colleague Monday night "about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" by Lauer. Lack's statement said the company found that after a serious review of the complaint it represented "a clear violation" of the company's standards, and Lauer was terminated as a result.

Lack added in his statement that it was the first complaint about Lauer in more than 20 years at NBC, but "we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."

The move comes a week after CBS News fired morning anchor Charlie Rose amid reports of sexual misconduct.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-11-29

