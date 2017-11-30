International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

AU-EU summit wraps up with calls for evacuation of Libyan migrant camps

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump's latest anti-Muslim retweets are causing a stir

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump's latest anti-Muslim retweets are causing a stir

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

French President Macron's West Africa Tour

Read more

THE DEBATE

2017-11-30 19:31 THE DEBATE Part 2

Read more

THE DEBATE

The New Normal? The consequences of Trump's anti-Muslim tweets

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

The battle for balance: How workers struggle to switch off

Read more

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

Emmanuel Macron engages with Africa’s youth

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Mexican Xolos: Bald is beautiful!

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Argentina ends efforts to rescue sub survivors

© Handout / Argentine Navy / AFP | Handout picture taken in 2014 and released by the Argentine Navy on November 18 showing submarine ARA San Juan docked in Buenos Aires.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-11-30

Argentina's navy on Thursday formally ended its search for survivors from the San Juan submarine, two weeks after the vessel went missing in the South Atlantic with 44 crew aboard.

The navy has shifted its mission from rescue to recovery, spokesman Enrique Balbi said.

He said though it was not possible to definitively confirm the crew had perished, "no evidence of a shipwreck was found in the areas explored" and the international rescue effort had continued for "twice the time" it was estimated they could have survived.

The navy's final contact with the ARA San Juan, a German-built diesel-electric sub, came on November 15, when it was sailing in the South Atlantic 450 kilometers (280 miles) from the coast.

In its final communication, the submarine reported it had overcome a mechanical breakdown that resulted from a short circuit due to the entry of water via the vessel's snorkel.

Three hours later, a noise similar to an explosion was recorded 30 miles from where the crew had given its last report.

The position was in line with the path the submarine would have taken to reach its base in Mar del Plata as planned, the navy has said.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-11-30

  • ARGENTINA

    'Explosion' dashes last hopes for missing Argentine submarine

    Read more

  • ARGENTINA

    'Explosion' heard near Argentine sub's last known position

    Read more

  • ARGENTINA

    Reason for hope in growing search for missing Argentinian submarine

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility