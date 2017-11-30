International News 24/7

 

Returning to the rubble in Raqqa

'Hotel Rwanda' Director Terry George on the Armenian Genocide

‘Regional tension, not reconciliation’ after Bosnian Croat war crimes ruling

Should we let Kim Jong-Un have his bomb?

Africa - EU summit overshadowed by slave trade reports from Libya

Emmanuel Macron's exclusive F24/RFI interview at EU-Africa Summit

Macron's Africa tour

'Lost in Lebanon': Scott sisters tackle Syrian refugee crisis

After Mugabe, Zimbabweans hopeful about future

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-11-30

Returning to the rubble in Raqqa

The city of Raqqa in Syria, which for a long time was claimed as the de facto capital of the Islamic State group, was freed from the jihadists in October. But after months of serious fighting, led by the Syrian Democratic Forces (an alliance of Kurdish and Arab forces backed by air strikes from an international coalition), there is little left of the city. Those who made it out alive are beginning to trickle back to find their homes reduced to rubble.

A program prepared by Yong Chim and Florence Viala

By James ANDRE , Abdallah MALKAWI

Archives

2017-11-29 Zimbabwe

After Mugabe, Zimbabweans hopeful about future

After 37 years of undivided power, Robert Mugabe resigned in Harare on Nov. 21. It marked a brand new chapter for the millions of Zimbabweans who had lived under his repressive...

2017-11-28 Ghana

Recycling West’s used phones for sake of environment

This Christmas, it is estimated that more than 400 million smartphones will be sold across the globe. Their lifespan will average at around two years, then a large part of them...

2017-11-27 Japan

Why grown men are being adopted in Japan

Last year, Japan registered its lowest birthrate on record. Declining fertility, matched with an aging population, is reducing the size of the country’s labour force and leaving...

2017-11-24 France

French women speak out about sexual harassment, but what happens next?

Recent weeks have seen a wave of revelations about sexual harassment, from Hollywood to Paris and beyond. The #MeToo campaign has become a global rallying cry, including here in...

