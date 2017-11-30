Returning to the rubble in Raqqa

The city of Raqqa in Syria, which for a long time was claimed as the de facto capital of the Islamic State group, was freed from the jihadists in October. But after months of serious fighting, led by the Syrian Democratic Forces (an alliance of Kurdish and Arab forces backed by air strikes from an international coalition), there is little left of the city. Those who made it out alive are beginning to trickle back to find their homes reduced to rubble.
A program prepared by Yong Chim and Florence Viala
