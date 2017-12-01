International News 24/7

 

#THE 51%

A program about women who are reshaping our world. Join us every Friday at 4:40 pm Paris time and check out our Facebook page: FRANCE24.51percent.

Latest update : 2017-12-01

Femicide in Latin America: Where simply being a woman puts you at risk of murder

In this special edition, The 51 Percent host, Annette Young, heads to Buenos Aires with Virginie Herz and Liliana Valencia, her fellow presenters from the French and Spanish versions of the show. The vibrant Argentinian capital is located in a region seen as being particularly dangerous for women, thanks to its high rate of gender-related killings. For example, in Argentina, it is estimated a woman is murdered every 34 hours. FRANCE 24 met up with those who are determined to make a difference.

By Annette YOUNG , Gaëlle ESSOO , Tamara PAVAN , Stéphanie CHEVAL

Archives

2017-11-23 Japan

Shortage of male heirs leads many Japanese families to adopt adult men

In this edition, how the fear of passing on a family business to a woman has resulted in the rise of adult male adoptions in Japan. Also how strict egg donation laws here in...

2017-11-17 women

Hear me roar: The growing economic power of older women

In this edition, the demographic set to have the most economic power in the coming decades are women aged 50 and over. We talk to consumer forecaster, Shari Swan, as to why the...

2017-11-10 Harvey Weinstein

One big 'non': Anger over attempts to make the French language gender-neutral

In this edition, how the Académie Française, the country's ultimate authority on the French language, has come under fire for describing gender-neutral text as an "aberration."...

2017-11-03 women

Sharing the load: French fathers petition for extended paid parental leave

As a group of high profile Frenchmen sign a petition demanding longer paid paternity leave; we take a look at where France stands globally when it comes to supporting Dads...

