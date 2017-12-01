In the Palestinian Territories: Hope and resistance through culture (Part 2)

This is a region few travellers visit. For a century it’s been the centre of tension and a land fought over. But this tiny area packs in more historical, religious and cultural heritage than perhaps anywhere else in the world. Join us on tour of the Palestinian cities of Bethlehem and Ramallah, as we discover an art scene full of hope and resistance.

Fifty years after the occupation of the West Bank began, and 15 years since Israel's security wall was built, Eve Jackson visits Bethlehem to discover how local and international artists express themselves.

You can find "Encore in the Palestinian Territories: Hope and resistance through culture: Part 1", by clicking here.

By Eve JACKSON , Marion CHAVAL