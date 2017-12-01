International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

YOU ARE HERE

Discovering The Marais Poitevin, France’s ‘Green Venice’

Read more

ENCORE!

In the Palestinian Territories: Hope and resistance through culture (Part 2)

Read more

FOCUS

How Senegal is leading the fight against AIDS in West Africa

Read more

#TECH 24

The dangers of social media addiction

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Barbuda, an island paradise wiped out by Hurricane Irma

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

French President Macron's West Africa tour

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

AU-EU summit wraps up with calls for evacuation of Libyan migrant camps

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump's latest anti-Muslim retweets cause stir

Read more

THE DEBATE

The New Normal? The consequences of Trump's anti-Muslim tweets

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
ENCORE!

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-12-01

In the Palestinian Territories: Hope and resistance through culture (Part 2)

This is a region few travellers visit. For a century it’s been the centre of tension and a land fought over. But this tiny area packs in more historical, religious and cultural heritage than perhaps anywhere else in the world. Join us on tour of the Palestinian cities of Bethlehem and Ramallah, as we discover an art scene full of hope and resistance.

Fifty years after the occupation of the West Bank began, and 15 years since Israel's security wall was built, Eve Jackson visits Bethlehem to discover how local and international artists express themselves.

You can find "Encore in the Palestinian Territories: Hope and resistance through culture: Part 1", by clicking here.

By Eve JACKSON , Marion CHAVAL

Follow us

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2017-11-30 culture

'Hotel Rwanda' Director Terry George on the Armenian Genocide

He rose to fame with films like “In the Name of the Father” and “The Boxer” about the troubles in Northern Ireland, and “Hotel Rwanda” about the Rwandan genocide. Terry George's...

Read more

2017-11-29 culture

Film show: ‘The Promise’, ‘La Villa’ and ‘12 Days’

France 24 film critic Lisa Nesselson rounds up the latest films hitting the silver screen this week. From “The Promise”; an historical epic meets love triangle set during the...

Read more

2017-11-28 culture

Encore! in the Palestinian Territories: Resistance through culture (Part 1)

This is a region few travellers visit. For a century it’s been the centre of tension and a land fought over. But this tiny area packs in more historical, religious and cultural...

Read more

2017-11-27 music

Music show: Girls in Hawaii, U2 and Miguel

Girls in Hawaii aren't girls, nor are they from Hawaii. But the Belgian band’s melancholic indie-pop takes listeners on a journey. This week, it's brought them to Paris, where...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility