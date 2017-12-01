International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

How Senegal is leading the fight against AIDS in West Africa

Read more

#TECH 24

The dangers of social media addiction

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Barbuda, an island paradise wiped out by Hurricane Irma

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

French President Macron's West Africa tour

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

AU-EU summit wraps up with calls for evacuation of Libyan migrant camps

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump's latest anti-Muslim retweets cause stir

Read more

THE DEBATE

The New Normal? The consequences of Trump's anti-Muslim tweets

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

The battle for balance: How workers struggle to switch off

Read more

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

Emmanuel Macron engages with Africa’s youth

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Taliban gunmen attack college in Pakistan, students killed

© Abdul Majeed, AFP | Pakistani security personnel take position outside an Agriculture Training Institute after an attack by Taliban militants in Peshawar on December 1, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-12-01

Islamist militants stormed a provincial government complex for agriculture research in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Friday, killing nine students and wounding 35 others, police and rescue officials said.

Police and military troops killed five attackers during a firefight and while clearing the complex, they said.

The main Taliban militant group, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility.

Police chief Salahuddin Mahsud of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said attackers opened fire on the main gate of a provincial Agricultural Department complex, initially wounding two guards and two students.

Mahsud said three attackers clad in women's burqas then reached the gate in a rickshaw and opened fire to clear their way to the building. The ensuing firefight left nine dead and dozens more injured.

TV footage showed bullet holes in building walls, blood stains and broken glass scattered on the floor.

A comparatively small number of students and others were present in the normally crowded complex at the time of the attack because Friday is a holiday, the day when Muslims celebrate the birthday of the prophet Muhammad.

The attack came over a week after a suicide bomber killed top police official Mohammad Ashraf Noor and his guard in the provincial capital.

Pervez Khattak, chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, expressed grief over the nine lives lost.

"These terrorists have no religion as they attacked on a day which is very sacred and the nation was celebrating it," he said.

The police chief said police and military troops quickly cordoned the building, closed in and killed the gunmen who had holed up in a building in the complex. The complex includes offices, a teaching institute and a hostel.

Among the wounded were two soldiers, seven policemen, a reporter and a private guard in addition to the students. Some were in critical condition, authorities said.

Provincial health minister Shahram Khan confirmed the deaths of nine people and 35 wounded.

Mahsud said dozens of students and others were rescued during the operation. He said after eliminating the attackers, security troops were searching and clearing the buildings.

Security forces in the clearance operation seized an explosive vest, hand grenades and several assault rifles that the attackers had been carrying.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-12-01

  • PAKISTAN

    'Taliban' suicide bomber kills two soldiers in northwest Pakistan

    Read more

  • PAKISTAN

    Pakistani Taliban launch women's magazine for would-be jihadists

    Read more

  • AFGHANISTAN

    Dozens of Afghan troops killed in Taliban suicide attack in Kandahar province

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility