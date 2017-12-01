International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

AU-EU summit wraps up with calls for evacuation of Libyan migrant camps

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump's latest anti-Muslim retweets are causing a stir

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump's latest anti-Muslim retweets are causing a stir

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

French President Macron's West Africa Tour

Read more

THE DEBATE

2017-11-30 19:31 THE DEBATE Part 2

Read more

THE DEBATE

The New Normal? The consequences of Trump's anti-Muslim tweets

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

The battle for balance: How workers struggle to switch off

Read more

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

Emmanuel Macron engages with Africa’s youth

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Mexican Xolos: Bald is beautiful!

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa appoints military, party loyalists to cabinet

© Mujahid Safodien, AFP | New interim Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa looks on after he was officially sworn-in during a ceremony in Harare on November 24, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-12-01

Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a new Cabinet that includes ruling party loyalists as well as figures linked to the military, whose takeover helped oust former leader Robert Mugabe.

No opposition politicians are included in the list, which has been seen as the first test of whether Mnangwgwa, a longtime Mugabe ally, would move out of his shadow.

The 22-member Cabinet announced late Thursday on state-run television includes Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo as foreign minister, Air Marshal Perrance Shiri as agriculture minister and Chris Mutsvangwa, leader of Zimbabwe's war veterans, as information minister.

Moyo on Nov. 15 announced the military takeover that put Mugabe under house arrest and set in motion a national clamor leading to the former president's resignation after 37 years in power.

Mugabe quit Nov. 21 amid impeachment proceedings. The ruling ZANU-PF party replaced him with Mnangagwa, who was fired weeks ago as one of the country's vice presidents.

The list of Cabinet picks makes no mention of vice presidents.

For some Zimbabweans who had hoped that the new leader would make the Cabinet more inclusive, Thursday night's announcement was seen as a disappointment.

Lawyer Alex Magaisa tweeted a photo of Mugabe and his wife, Grace, laughing with the words "When they saw the new Cabinet."

Former finance minister Tendai Biti tweeted: "The honey moon is over even before it had begun. What a shame. What a missed opportunity."

In an interview earlier with The Associated Press, main opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai said Mnangagwa has a "very small window" to show that he is different from Mugabe and that he is meeting national expectations of change. Tsvangirai added that there has been "no dialogue" with the new leadership.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-12-01

  • ZIMBABWE

    Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa to crack down on public funds illegally stashed abroad

    Read more

  • ZIMBABWE

    Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as president of Zimbabwe

    Read more

  • ZIMBABWE

    Emmerson Mnangagwa, the disgraced Mugabe loyalist who took his revenge

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility