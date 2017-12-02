International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Senegal leads the way in fight against HIV/AIDS in Africa

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Flynn to "flip" on Trump over FBI lies

Read more

#THE 51%

Femicide in Latin America: Where simply being a woman puts you at risk of murder

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Russia Investigation, World Cup Draw, Macron in Africa, Merkel's Grand Coalition, Bitcoin

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Fifty years of contraception: Small pill, big change

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Oil industry: Is green the new black?

Read more

ENCORE!

Video: In the Palestinian Territories: Hope and resistance through culture (Part 2)

Read more

FOCUS

How Florida is helping young adults with autism to a professional future

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Discovering The Marais Poitevin, France’s ‘Green Venice’

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Culture

Video: Women take lead at contemporary dance festival in Rwanda

© FRANCE screen grab

Video by Thaïs BROUCK , Duncan WOODSIDE

Latest update : 2017-12-02

While dance is fast evolving in Africa, it is still dominated by male performers and choreographers. But at this year's international dance festival in Kigali, women are taking the lead and breaking age-old taboos.

Click on the player above to watch the report by FRANCE 24's Duncan Woodside and Thaïs Brouck.

Date created : 2017-12-02

  • RWANDA

    Women at the forefront as Rwanda heads to the polls

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility