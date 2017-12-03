International News 24/7

 

Americas

US pulls out of UN migrant and refugee pact

© Drew Angerer, AFP | The US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said "our decisions on immigration policies must always be made by Americans and Americans alone."

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-12-03

President Donald Trump's administration has withdrawn the United States from a United Nations pact to improve the handling of migrant and refugee situations, deeming it "inconsistent" with its policies, the US mission to the UN announced Saturday.

"Today, the US Mission to the United Nations informed the UN Secretary-General that the United States is ending its participation in the Global Compact on Migration," the Americans said in a statement.

In September 2016, the 193 members of the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a non-binding political declaration, the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants, pledging to uphold the rights of refugees, help them resettle and ensure they have access to education and jobs.

"The New York Declaration contains numerous provisions that are inconsistent with US immigration and refugee policies and the Trump Administration's immigration principles. As a result, President Trump determined that the United States would end its participation in the Compact process that aims to reach international consensus at the UN in 2018," the US statement said.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley said the country would continue its "generosity" in supporting migrants and refugees around the world, but that "our decisions on immigration policies must always be made by Americans and Americans alone."

"We will decide how best to control our borders and who will be allowed to enter our country. The global approach in the New York Declaration is simply not compatible with US sovereignty."

Under Trump and his "America First" policies, the United States has withdrawn from several global commitments made under the administration of president Barack Obama, including the Paris climate deal.

More recently, America pulled out of the Paris-based culture and education body, UNESCO, accusing it of "anti-Israel bias."

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-12-03

