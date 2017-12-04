International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Corporal punishment still widely accepted in schools

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Opossum sneaks into liquor store, gets drunk on bourbon

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

French zoo to name panda cub in 'baptism' ceremony led by Brigitte Macron

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Senegal leads the way in fight against HIV/AIDS in Africa

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Flynn to ‘flip’ on Trump over FBI lies

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Russia probe, World Cup draw, Macron in Africa, Merkel's ‘grand coalition’, Bitcoin

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Drugstore operator CVS to buy insurer Aetna for $69 billion

Read more

#THE 51%

Femicide in Latin America: Where simply being a woman puts you at risk of murder

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Does Europe have a #MeToo problem?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Catalan ex-VP, three other separatist leaders remain jailed as six to be freed on bail

© Oscar Del Pozo, AFP | Spanish police officers stands guard as police vans carrying Catalan separatist leaders arrive at the Supreme Court on December 1, 2017, in Madrid.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-12-04

Catalonia's sacked vice president and three other separatist leaders will remain in prison pending a probe over their role in the region's independence drive, a Supreme Court judge decided Monday.

Oriol Junqueras, who was sacked as vice-president when the Catalan parliament declared independence on October 27, Joaquim Forn, who used to be in charge of interior matters in Catalonia, and the leaders of two pro-independence associations will stay in prison, the court said.

Six other former ministers who were also remanded in custody will be released on bail as an investigation into charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds continues, it added in a statement.

FRANCE 24's Sarah Morris reports from Madrid

Supreme Court Judge Pablo Llarena, who had taken on their case late last month, said he believed there was a risk that Junqueras and the three others would repeat their alleged offences.

This, he added, meant there was a "possibility that acts could happen again with serious, immediate and irreparable consequences for the community."

He noted as an example a demonstration in Barcelona in September called when police raided a building in a probe into the upcoming banned referendum.

The protest saw angry demonstrators gather outside the building in the city centre late into the night, trapping police inside for hours.

Independence supporters had hoped that all 10 leaders would be released on Monday just as the official campaign for Catalan elections on December 21 is due to kick off at midnight.

The decision comes as former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and four other ex-regional ministers face an extradition hearing in Belgium where they fled to after Catalonia declared unilateral independence.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-12-04

  • SPAIN

    Former Catalan cabinet members to appear before Supreme Court

    Read more

  • SPAIN

    Catalonia's jailed ex vice president to cede to Madrid's rule

    Read more

  • CATALONIA

    Belgian judge delays decision on warrant for ex-Catalan leader

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility