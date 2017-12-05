International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Report claims rebels were recruited to crack down on DR Congo protesters

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

French schoolchildren the 'dunce's hat' of European literacy

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

US Supreme Court hears landmark case about 'gay wedding cake'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

EU to release tax haven blacklist

Read more

THE DEBATE

Turning point for Yemen? Ex-president Saleh killed as alliance with Houthis crumbles

Read more

ENCORE!

Postmodern Jukebox: Speaking to the band that serves up 'gramophone music for a smartphone world'

Read more

THE OBSERVERS DIRECT

Can selfies solve Guinea's trash problem?

Read more

FOCUS

Corporal punishment still widely accepted in schools

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Opossum sneaks into liquor store, gets drunk on bourbon

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Lebanese PM Hariri revokes resignation after deal with rival parties

© Joseph Eid, AFP | Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri arrives to attend a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace of Baabda, east of the capital Beirut, on December 5, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-12-05

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has formally rescinded his resignation following a consensus deal reached with rival political parties.

The announcement came at the end of the first Cabinet meeting to be held since Lebanon was thrown into a political crisis following Hariri's stunning Nov. 4 move.

Hariri shocked the nation with his bizarre resignation in a televised broadcast from Saudi Arabia last month, citing Hezbollah's meddling in regional affairs as a main reason for stepping down.

Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, attended by Hariri, endorsed a statement that calls on rival Lebanese groups to distance themselves from regional conflicts and the internal affairs of Arab countries.

Hariri heads a coalition government that includes ministers from the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-12-05

  • LEBANON

    Hariri says Hezbollah must stop interfering in regional conflicts

    Read more

  • IRAN - SAUDI ARABIA - LEBANON

    S. Arabia 'has questions to answer' on Hariri, says Iran ambassador

    Read more

  • LEBANON

    Lebanese PM Hariri puts resignation on hold pending talks

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility