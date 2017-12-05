International News 24/7

 

Middle East

Lafarge chairman cites 'unacceptable errors' in Syria after three executives charged

© Thomas Samson, AFP | This file photo taken on March 9, 2017 in Paris shows a logo at an entrance of the French headquarters of LafargeHolcim, a group created in 2015 by the merger of French cement manufacturer Lafarge and its Swiss counterpart Holcim.

Video by Robert SUTTON-MATTOCKS

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-12-05

‘Unacceptable errors were made’, LafargeHolcim Chairman Beat Hess told the French daily Le Figaro on Sunday after three people were placed under formal investigation in connection with the French-Swiss cement group’s activities in Syria.

The three are suspected of indirectly funding terrorists before Lafarge’s 2015 merger with Holcim.

A probe into the alleged wrongdoing followed reports by French journalist Dorothée Myriam Kellou, published by Le Monde and FRANCE 24, which uncovered shady deals Lafarge made with an array of armed groups, including the Islamic State (IS) group, in order to keep a cement plant operating in Syria.

 

Date created : 2017-12-05

