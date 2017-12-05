International News 24/7

 

Middle East

Palestinian authorities say Trump will move American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

© Thomas Coex, AFP | The Israeli flag flutters in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque and the city of Jerusalem, on December 1, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-12-05

U.S. President Donald Trump informed Palestinian President Mahmolud Abbas on Tuesday that he intends to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, Abbas’s spokesman said.

The statement did not say whether Trump elaborated on the the timing of such a move.

“President Mahmoud Abbas received a telephone call from U.S. President Donald Trump in which he notified the President (Abbas) of his intention to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” spokesman Nabil Abu Rdainah said in a statement.

The statement did not say whether Trump elaborated on the the timing of such a move.

“President Abbas warned of the dangerous consequences such a decision would have to the peace process and to the peace, security and stability of the region and of the world,” Abu Rdainah said.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-12-05

