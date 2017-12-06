The ‘French Elvis’: A life in pictures

Johnny Hallyday on stage at the Olympia in Paris on December 13, 1962. He would go on to perform a record 266 times at the iconic concert hall over a career spanning six decades. © AFP file photo

Hallyday, seen here in October 1962 with US pianist Fats Domino (left) and boxing champion Ray Sugar Robinson, is known in the English-speaking world as the “French Elvis” for his role in introducing the French to rock ’n’ roll. © AFP file photo

Hallyday and French singer and actress Sylvie Vartan, whom he married in 1965, were the iconic singing couple of the 1960s. © AFP file photo

The French rocker married five times, including twice with the same woman. This picture shows him posing with his second wife, actress Nathalie Baye, and their newly born daughter Laura in December 1983.

Though best known as a rocker, Hallyday also enjoyed a prolific acting career, starring in more than a dozen films. This file photo taken in 1970 shows him playing a lout on the set of the film "Point de chute" directed by Robert Hossein.

While General Charles De Gaulle once accused Hallyday of perverting France's youth, the rock star was actually closer to conservative politicians. He once sang his support for President Jacques Chirac, seen here with his wife Bernadette and the "French Elvis" in 1999. © George Gobet, AFP

The French rocker, seen here at the Palais des Sports in Paris on September 14, 1982, is believed to have sold more than 110 million albums and drawn a whopping 28 million people to his concerts. © Philippe Bouchon, AFP

Hallyday poses with his fifth and last wife Laeticia, who announced his death on Wednesday.